Larry David and Bernie Sanders are actually related, and now it all makes sense

Sometimes life imitates art in the most perfect way: Larry David is actually, truly, literally related to Bernie Sanders-y'know, the guy he impersonated on Saturday Night Live because everyone thought they looked alike?

Turns out that David took part in PBS' genealogy series Finding Your Roots recently and discovered that he's distantly related to the Vermont senator, "he's in the line... like a third cousin, or something," David revealed at a panel promoting Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "I was very happy about that, I figured there was some connection." Read more...

