Google's AutoDraw uses machine learning to help you draw like a pro
Seeded on Tue Apr 11, 2017 12:02 PM
Drawing isn't for everyone. I, for one, am definitely not very good at it. But with AutoDraw, Google is launching a new experiment today that uses machine learning algorithms to match your doodles up with professional drawings to make you look like you know what you're doing. Read More
