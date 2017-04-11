Newsvine

Google's AutoDraw uses machine learning to help you draw like a pro

     Drawing isn't for everyone. I, for one, am definitely not very good at it. But with AutoDraw, Google is launching a new experiment today that uses machine learning algorithms to match your doodles up with professional drawings to make you look like you know what you're doing. Read More

