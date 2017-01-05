Fellow Simon and Schuster author condemns Milo Yiannopoulos book deal in searing online post

Best-selling author and former army paratrooper, Bradley Trevor Greive, is livid over publishing house Simon & Schuster's decision to publish alt-right troll Milo Yiannopolous' book Dangerous.

Calling the Breitbart editor a "preening hate-peddler" responsible for spreading "toxic spume ... too disgusting for Twitter," the Australian author of the hugely successful The Blue Day Book slammed Simon & Schuster's decision and said he wasn't alone.

A day after Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones aired similar views, Greive took to Facebook to make his stance public on Tuesday, saying the decision to publish Yiannopolous' words is "nothing more than vulgar opportunism that degrades our industry, this esteemed publishing house and indeed literature as a whole ... To share a printing press with Milo Yiannopoulos cheapens us all." Read more...

