Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Teaches Daughter 'Life Lesson' With Yoga

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONHuffington Post Canada
Seeded on Sat Nov 5, 2016 12:03 PM
    It's no secret Sophie Grégoire Trudeau loves yoga. And she's passing her passion on to her daughter.

    The yoga instructor, author and wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared a photo of herself practicing yoga with her daughter, Ella-Grace, on Facebook Friday night.

    She called the moment a "life lesson" for the seven-year-old.

    The yogi praised her daughter, saying, "I'm so proud of Ella-Grace for learning how to show calm and grace in the midst of a demanding pose ... a life lesson!"

    This is far from the first time Grégoire Trudeau has shown off her impressive yoga skills.

    She struck a yoga pose at an art gallery in Tofino, B.C. this summer, while buying a painting that showed her practicing yoga on Chesterman Beach.

    The mom of three also got down into a difficult yoga position during a Press Gallery dinner in June to poke fun at her husband's viral yoga post photo.

    Love for yoga runs in the family, it seems.

