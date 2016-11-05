Sophie Grégoire Trudeau Teaches Daughter 'Life Lesson' With Yoga

It's no secret Sophie Grégoire Trudeau loves yoga. And she's passing her passion on to her daughter.

The yoga instructor, author and wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shared a photo of herself practicing yoga with her daughter, Ella-Grace, on Facebook Friday night.

She called the moment a "life lesson" for the seven-year-old.

The yogi praised her daughter, saying, "I'm so proud of Ella-Grace for learning how to show calm and grace in the midst of a demanding pose ... a life lesson!"

This is far from the first time Grégoire Trudeau has shown off her impressive yoga skills.

She struck a yoga pose at an art gallery in Tofino, B.C. this summer, while buying a painting that showed her practicing yoga on Chesterman Beach.

The mom of three also got down into a difficult yoga position during a Press Gallery dinner in June to poke fun at her husband's viral yoga post photo.

Love for yoga runs in the family, it seems.