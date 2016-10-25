Icelandic women walked out of work at 2:38 p.m. on a Monday for an important reason

LONDON - For most of us, Oct. 24 is just any other day. But, for the women of Iceland, Oct. 24 represents the most important day in the nation's fight for gender equality.

On Monday afternoon at precisely 2:38 p.m., women across Iceland downed tools and walked out of work for an event called "Women's Day Off".





Though the event's name might suggest otherwise, the event is far from a day off. On Monday, women across the country went on strike to protest the persistent gender pay gap, which currently stands at 18 percent. Read more...

