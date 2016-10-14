Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she was 'inappropriately dismissive' of Colin Kaepernick

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg - who called quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protests "dumb and disrespectful" earlier this week - is having second thoughts about her comments.

Ginsburg said in a statement she should not have responded, and was "barely aware of the incident or its purpose, according to CQ Roll Call's Todd Ruger.

In an interview with Katie Couric published Monday on Yahoo News, Ginsburg likened Kaepernick's actions to flag burning, calling it a "terrible thing to do," but saying she "wouldn't lock a person up for doing it."

Now, Ginsburg is calling those comments "inappropriately dismissive and harsh." Read more...

