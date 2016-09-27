Newsvine

Watch: True love is an intense face-hug from your pet python

    You know you're in a truly blessed animal-human friendship when you start doing stuff like watching your fave shows together, fighting over the remote and having your face hugged tightly.

    Originally posted as a reply to a picture of a much bigger snake chilling on its owner via the Townsville Snake Catchers Facebook page, Australian man Lachlan McNaught shared this tender moment with his slithery pet friend.

    Much like young love or your first crush, the small reptile is overcome with emotion and just wants to show its owner how much it loves him. And what better way to show it than through a reptilian face hug. Read more...

