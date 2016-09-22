"I want to be the global leader. I don't want to build the non-relevant European or French player." That's why Emmanuel de Maistre just sold Redbird, his drone-powered analytics provider for construction and mining companies, to US drone services giant Airware. Together they can sell package of aerial vehicle hardware, flight software, data collection, cloud management,… Read More
Airware buys Redbird to build a full-stack commercial drone services empire
