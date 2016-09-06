Newsvine

Pinnacle Chem-Dry

Pinnacle Chem-Dry does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2015

Duterte called Obama a 'son of a whore' and the internet did a collective facepalm

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Pinnacle Chem-Dry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Tue Sep 6, 2016 4:31 AM
    Discuss:

    Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte has backed down quickly after his initial slur against U.S. president Barack Obama resulted in Washington cancelling a meeting scheduled between the two.

    On Monday, Duterte warned Obama not to question him on extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, or "putang ina I will swear at you," he said, using the Tagalog phrase for "your mother is a whore".

    SEE ALSO: Threats to burn Singapore's flag are Philippines presidential candidate's latest 'joke'

    Duterte was responding to a reporter on how he intends to explain the over 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users who have been killed since he launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30. Read more...

    More about G20, Philippines, Duterte, Obama, and World

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor