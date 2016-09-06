Duterte called Obama a 'son of a whore' and the internet did a collective facepalm

Filipino president Rodrigo Duterte has backed down quickly after his initial slur against U.S. president Barack Obama resulted in Washington cancelling a meeting scheduled between the two.

On Monday, Duterte warned Obama not to question him on extrajudicial killings in the Philippines, or "putang ina I will swear at you," he said, using the Tagalog phrase for "your mother is a whore".

Duterte was responding to a reporter on how he intends to explain the over 2,000 suspected drug pushers and users who have been killed since he launched a war on drugs after taking office on June 30. Read more...

