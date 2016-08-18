One of the few remaining universal truths is that healthcare costs are too high. Insurance companies are bucking under the pressure from the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and they are willing to try almost anything if it means reducing costs. With a shiny $8.5million Series A from Norwest Venture Partners, NextHealth will be making that exact promise of reducing healthcare costs to U.S.… Read More
NextHealth raises $8.5M from Norwest to drive down medical costs
Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded on Thu Aug 18, 2016 4:45 AM
