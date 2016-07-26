Newsvine

Pinnacle Chem-Dry

Pinnacle Chem-Dry does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 0 Since: Aug 2015

Rep. Elijah Cummings -- Praises Michael Jordan ... 'But He Should Do Even More!' (VIDEO)

Current Status: Untrusted (25)
Seeded by Pinnacle Chem-Dry View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONtmz.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 26, 2016 11:07 AM
    Discuss:

    Michael Jordan just got some huge praise from a major civil rights champion -- Rep. Elijah Cummings -- who says he's thrilled about MJ's $2 million donation ... but wants the NBA legend to do even more!  The congressman from Maryland is at the…

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor