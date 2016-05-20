How to find the right freelancers to get your business off the ground

This article is part of DBA, a series on Mashable about running a business that features insights from leaders in entrepreneurship, venture capital and management.

Working for a startup has its perks: The excitement, energy and satisfaction of building a business from the ground up is extremely rewarding; but it definitely comes with its own unique set of challenges.

One of the most common difficulties is finding the right talent. I studied team-building while working as a manager in corporate America, and it's clear to me that the biggest asset to a company is its team. Read more...

