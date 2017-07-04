Trump administration national security, military and diplomatic officials are holding an unexpected July 4 meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it is determined by the US that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, several administration officials tell CNN.
The military's analysis is a sign the rogue regime is taking steps in its goal of having ability to hit US
